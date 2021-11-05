Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $130,051,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286,056 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.21.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $379.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

