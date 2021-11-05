Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.19.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

