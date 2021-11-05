Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 1-Year High at $310.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 4817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

The stock has a market cap of £186 million and a PE ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.50.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers bought 10,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.