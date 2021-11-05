Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole Sells 1,200 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LFUS stock opened at $316.48 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.06 and a 1 year high of $317.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Littelfuse Company Profile
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
