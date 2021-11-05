Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole Sells 1,200 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $316.48 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.06 and a 1 year high of $317.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

