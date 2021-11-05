LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $120.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38. LivaNova has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $91.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 49.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

