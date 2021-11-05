Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $107.52, but opened at $113.80. Live Nation Entertainment shares last traded at $126.89, with a volume of 43,016 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

