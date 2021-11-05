Livenodes Tops One Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00089107 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

