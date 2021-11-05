Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $29.30. Livent shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 13,455 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -343.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.