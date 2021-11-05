Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $29.30. Livent shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 13,455 shares traded.
The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -343.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
