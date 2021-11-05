Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.03 ($0.64) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 27.37 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

