LocalCoinSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,731.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,067,254 coins and its circulating supply is 50,854,477 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

