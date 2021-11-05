Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.170-$27.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 billion-$67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.39 on Friday, hitting $339.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,058. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $380.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

