Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Capitalization Tops $33.48 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $110,466.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

