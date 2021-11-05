L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $94.84 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

