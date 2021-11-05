L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.67

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.67 and last traded at $95.67, with a volume of 432134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

