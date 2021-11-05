LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.03 Per Share

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.03 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average is $148.70. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $176.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.