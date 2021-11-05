LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $331,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $427,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $4,613,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 25.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

