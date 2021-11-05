LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

CPRI opened at $66.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

