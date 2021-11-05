LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFH. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter.

WFH opened at $79.03 on Friday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

