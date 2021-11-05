LPL Financial LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $20.43 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

