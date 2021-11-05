LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,453 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

