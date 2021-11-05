LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,292 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,252,000 after purchasing an additional 644,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.