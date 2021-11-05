LTC Properties, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of LTC opened at $32.46 on Friday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 46.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

