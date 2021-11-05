Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 351,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,016,903 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $12.18.

The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,449,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,868,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after buying an additional 373,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 417,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

