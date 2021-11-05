LyondellBasell Industries Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

LYB opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after buying an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

