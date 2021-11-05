M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.41% of M.D.C. worth $121,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in M.D.C. by 194.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

MDC opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.37 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

