M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

