Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 4,272 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CHCT stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

