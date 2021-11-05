Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 617 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 27.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $379.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,744,439 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

