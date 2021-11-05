Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athene by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Athene by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.48.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,846. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

