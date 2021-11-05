Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

In related news, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $147.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

