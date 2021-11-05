Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 37.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,154 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,847,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,097,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,504 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after acquiring an additional 483,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

SHO opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

