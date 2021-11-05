Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 43,832 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,832 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of PENN opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.