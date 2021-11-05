Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

MSGE opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

