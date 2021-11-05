Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 42.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.430-$4.430 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

