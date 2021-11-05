Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 101.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

MAIN stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Street Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

