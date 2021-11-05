Mairs & Power Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97,430.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 158,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 105,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.