Mairs & Power Inc. Makes New $401,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $269,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.75 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,879 shares of company stock worth $4,080,874. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

