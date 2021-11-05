Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 470 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Truist Securities raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.97.

NYSE MCD opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average is $237.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $254.18. The firm has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

