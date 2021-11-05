Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

NYSE:COP opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -189.69%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

