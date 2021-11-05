Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $151.69 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2,930.85 or 0.04789320 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $151.69 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00247138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096818 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

