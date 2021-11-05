Man Group plc Acquires 716,598 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 59.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 716,598 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $26,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 141,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

