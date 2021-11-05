Man Group plc Buys 21,333 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $598.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $580.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $388.45 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.