Man Group plc Has $24.51 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,995 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.01.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

