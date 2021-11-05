Man Group plc Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $305.99 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.17 and its 200 day moving average is $287.07. The company has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

