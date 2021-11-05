Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,295 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $32,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,115,000 after buying an additional 245,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

