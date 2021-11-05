Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,492,862 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $29,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,245,000 after buying an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 103,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 666,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,168,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 425.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 230,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 59.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,636,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,450,000 after buying an additional 607,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

