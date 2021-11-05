ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

