Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.86. 288,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.56 and a 12-month high of C$31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87.
Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.
