Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

OTCMKTS MLFNF traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $24.58. 17,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

