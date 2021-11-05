Marathon Capital Management Has $255,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Catalent by 129,823.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 44.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $109,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $129.04 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

